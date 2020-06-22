CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $819,472.46

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001561 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $819,472.46 and $17,392.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005189 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041167 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,464,207 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

