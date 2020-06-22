Contrasting Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit -43.28% 10.44% 0.96% Equity Residential 43.16% 11.20% 5.58%

50.2% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit $76.64 million 2.32 -$55.42 million N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.70 billion 8.17 $970.38 million $3.49 16.99

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Risk & Volatility

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity Residential 3 12 1 0 1.88

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $72.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities, which are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

