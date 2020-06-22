Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $27.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

OFC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

