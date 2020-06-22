Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages have commented on CRVS. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CRVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 113,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $81.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.