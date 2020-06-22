Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Update

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Covanta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covanta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Covanta by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,163. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.