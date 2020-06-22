Daniel Chow Sells 4,832 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. 478,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

