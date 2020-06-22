Databroker Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $7,983.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

