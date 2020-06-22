DeVault Market Capitalization Reaches $138,692.60 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $138,692.60 and $160.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 281,670,944 coins and its circulating supply is 232,310,005 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

