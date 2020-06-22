Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Price Hits $6.14

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $3,390.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00063871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. In the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,566 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

