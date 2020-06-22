Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Update

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DSSI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. 544,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,815. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $342.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.