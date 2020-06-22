Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

