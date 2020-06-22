Digiwage Trading Up 27% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 27% against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $22,651.24 and $65.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00478552 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026803 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013200 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006627 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003296 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

