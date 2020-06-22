Dragon Option Market Cap Tops $2,967.06 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 78.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $2,967.06 and approximately $726.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.01837731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

