Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE:DS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 2,963,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Drive Shack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.