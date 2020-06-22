Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $622,632.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $622,632.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,104,611 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.