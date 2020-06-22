Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Capitalization of $73,647.04

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $73,647.04 and $356,173.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

