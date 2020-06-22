EnergiToken Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One EnergiToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinsuper and IDEX. EnergiToken has a market cap of $139,112.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded down 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnergiToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $519.49 or 0.05392862 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012874 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004429 BTC.

EnergiToken Token Profile

EnergiToken is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official website is energitoken.com . The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken . EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine . The official message board for EnergiToken is medium.com/@energimine

EnergiToken Token Trading

EnergiToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Coinrail and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnergiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnergiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnergiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.