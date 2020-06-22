Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Steel Connect (NYSE:STCN) Financial Review

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fiverr International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential downside of 27.49%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 20.66 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -60.48 Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.05 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -26.72% -16.39% -10.38% Steel Connect -5.22% -29.95% -2.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steel Connect beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.