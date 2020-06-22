Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) Announces June 26th IPO

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) plans to raise $126 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,400,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $562.7 million.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Cowen acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. We have developed our Targeted Alpha Therapies, or TAT, platform together with our proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Our TAT platform is underpinned by our research and insights into the underlying biology of alpha emitting radiopharmaceuticals as well as our differentiated capabilities in target identification, candidate generation, manufacturing and supply chain and development of imaging diagnostics. “.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 and has 40 employees. The company is located at 270 Longwood Road South, Hamilton, ON, L8P 0A6 and can be reached via phone at (289) 799-0891 or on the web at http://www.fusionpharma.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.