FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $382,833.16

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $382,833.16 and approximately $320.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000560 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 480,716,294 coins and its circulating supply is 462,085,794 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

