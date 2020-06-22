Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $10.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $956,862.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $731,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 703,300 shares of company stock worth $6,325,504 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 467,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 648,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,437 shares during the period.

GTES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 333,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.06. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

