Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 226.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.88 ($2.95).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Glencore stock traded down GBX 5.78 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 166.20 ($2.12). 33,172,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.35. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion and a PE ratio of -55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.71).

In related news, insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($129,311.44).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

