Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $6,579,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 192,850 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. 154,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,443. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

