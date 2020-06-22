Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 41,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,161. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $550.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

