Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GRBK traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.60. 159,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,911. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $575.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.