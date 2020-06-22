Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 301,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
GRBK traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.60. 159,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,911. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $575.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.
