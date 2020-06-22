Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,129. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.72. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $78.56 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

