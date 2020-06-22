Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,524. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $286,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,934 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 472,962 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

