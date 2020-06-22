HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 878,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. State Street Corp grew its stake in HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,102 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HMS by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 234,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

