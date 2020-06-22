Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,165 shares of company stock worth $1,031,119 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 415.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 156,924 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a P/E ratio of -188.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

