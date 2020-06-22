Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $746,428.77 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Hush has a market cap of $746,428.77 and $48,997.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00548316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00097674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00071523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,286,493 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

