IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2020

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. 390,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,106. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit