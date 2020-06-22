IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.46. 390,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,106. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.64.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

