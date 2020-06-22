imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $140,447.92 and approximately $94.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.81 or 0.05381043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002596 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

