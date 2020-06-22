InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INWK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 834,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,729. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. InnerWorkings has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in InnerWorkings by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,023,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

