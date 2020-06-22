Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Romney Humphries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

Shares of AXDX stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.98. 463,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,634. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

