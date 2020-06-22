Insider Selling: Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Epizyme Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

