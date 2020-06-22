Insider Selling: Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Maeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $224,700.00.

Sonos stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 43,042,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,303. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.