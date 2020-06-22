Insider Selling: Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $246,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Maeda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 18th, John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $224,700.00.
Sonos stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 43,042,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,303. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.90 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.