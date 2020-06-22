iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 32.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 958,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iRobot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 823,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the last quarter.

IRBT traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.05. 654,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,034. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

