Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Sells $191,400.30 in Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 5,290,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

