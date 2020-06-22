Ivy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ivy has a market cap of $1.02 million and $187.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ivy has traded 138.9% higher against the dollar. One Ivy token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy (CRYPTO:IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin . The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com . Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

