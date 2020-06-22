Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Timothy I. Havice Acquires 1,000 Shares

Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Timothy I. Havice bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,550.00.
Juniata Valley Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
About Juniata Valley Financial
