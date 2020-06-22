Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Timothy I. Havice Acquires 1,000 Shares

Juniata Valley Financial Corp (OTCBB:JUVF) Director Timothy I. Havice bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,550.00.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.