Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker Sells 26,846 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,799.36.

TSE:K traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,166. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.29.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.