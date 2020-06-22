Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,729. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

