Kuverit Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,535.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a market cap of $81,740.31 and approximately $1,535.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.43 or 0.05333506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,367,775 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

Kuverit Token Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

