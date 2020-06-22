Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,673. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.77.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.
About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
