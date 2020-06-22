Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 909,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 52,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $258,503.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 305,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

