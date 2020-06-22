Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $792,876.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00010793 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Liqui and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, YoBit, Binance, Huobi, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

