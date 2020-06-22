Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Cap of $553,039.46

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $553,039.46 and approximately $347.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.01837731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

