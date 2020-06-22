Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 882,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of MANH traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.13. 431,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after buying an additional 707,881 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.