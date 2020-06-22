Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $318,615.89 and $5,886.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003547 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001750 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000189 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.