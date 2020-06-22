MIR COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $300,573.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $300,573.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.01837731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00111202 BTC.

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIR COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

